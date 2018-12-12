Theresa May wins no confidence vote

Prime Minister Theresa May is set to remain as leader of the Conservative Party through Brexit after triumphing in a vote of no confidence among her party’s MPs.

The result of the vote, which was triggered after 48 MPs expressed their lack of faith in the Prime Minister, was 200 votes of confidence, with 117 votes of no confidence.

Mrs May will now attempt to gain further concessions from EU leaders in a bid to ensure that her Brexit deal can make it through a deeply divided House of Commons.

317 Tory MPs were eligible to vote in the confidence ballot, with the Prime Minister required to win the support of 159 colleagues in order to remain as leader and ensure that there can be no challenge to her leadership for at least a year.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee which is made up of Conservative backbenchers, made the announcement after informing Mrs May in private of the results.