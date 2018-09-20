Ruth Davidson: Why I’m done with Twitter and Facebook

Have your say

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson says she is “done” with social media sites.

Ms Davidson, who spoke candidly about her mental health struggles at the weekend, said she was tired of the foul abuse hurled at her on Twitter.

She has also quit Facebook.

She said: “I’m done. And the mute button is my friend.”

Writing in her new book, Yes She Can, the politician said Twitter had become “the darkest of street corners where women fear to tread.” She also questioned how tweeters are “allowed to go unpunished” for making rape threats.

“Over the years, I’ve been fortunate enough to win awards - in Scotland and at UK level - for social media use. I doubt there will be anymore,” she added.

A Twitter spokesman said: “We’ve launched more than 30 policy, product, and operational changes between 2017 and 2018 to ensure people feel safe on our service.”