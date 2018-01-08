Nicola Sturgeon has said the case for a second referendum on Brexit may become "irresistible" amid concerns over the direction of current negotiations..

The First Minister insisted that "No Brexit" would be better than "No Deal" as she confirmed that the Scottish Government will later this month publish fresh analysis of the impact of different Brexit outcomes on the economy.

Ms Sturgeon said the SNP is not campaigning for a second EU vote.

But she told BBC Radio Scotland: "I've also said previously and I''ll say it again today that I do think that as the situation develops the argument for giving people a say on the final outcome may become irresistible".

She added: "No deal is unthinkable. Let me be absolutely clear, no Brexit is preferable to no deal."

A long-awaited SNP Growth Commission report into the economic case for independence is currently undergoing review and will be published shortly, Ms Sturgeon added.

The First Minister also confirmed that she will assess the the timing of her planned second vote on Scottish independence later this year when the final Brexit picture becomes clearer.

She added: "Once we see the outcome of this stage of negotiations that we're about to go into, presumably later this year, then I'll make an assessment and a judgement and give that to parliament in due course."