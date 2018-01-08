Firefighters respond to blaze at Trump Tower

Have your say

Smoke has dwindled on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City after reports of a fire.

The Fire Department of New York said it was called there at around 7am (noon GMT) after the blaze was reported on the top floor.

Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.

About 84 firefighters attended the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.

There was no immediate report of injuries, or what caused the incident.

The building houses luxury apartments and a number of businesses.

READ MORE: Could Donald Trump be on his way out, asks Lesley Riddoch