Donald Trump-opposed wind farm in Aberdeen Bay connected to grid

An offshore wind farm which will have the world’s most powerful turbines has been connected to the National Grid, despite opposition from Donald Trump.

The Vattenfall European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) in Aberdeen Bay is expected to produce enough energy to power 78,529 homes once complete.

US President Donald Trump vehemently opposed the wind farm's construction before he took office. Picture: PA

The connection project started early last year and involved laying more than four miles of high voltage underground cable between Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks’ (SSEN) upgraded substation in Dyce on the outskirts of Aberdeen and the wind farm’s onshore substation at Blackdog on the coast.

The American President was concerned the development would spoil the view from his golf course, the Trump International Links, which he opened in 2012.

His company, the Trump Organisation, previously lost three legal bids after Holyrood ministers approved proposals for an 11-turbine scheme in Aberdeen Bay.

The 11-turbine development, which will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind test and demonstration facility and will trial next generation technology, faced delays including legal challenges from Donald Trump over views from his golf course at Balmedie.

It is expected to produce electricity by summer and once fully operational is predicted to generate the equivalent of 70 per cent of Aberdeen’s domestic electricity demand.

Adam Ezzamel, EOWDC project director at Vattenfall, said: “This is another important step forward in the project’s construction and follows the successful installation of the first game-changing suction bucket jacket foundation.

“This connection enables the EOWDC to power almost 80,000 homes.”

SSEN lead project manager, Paul Higginbotham, said: “I am very proud that our team have provided a connection to the EOWDC in such a short period and it is testament to the support and understanding of the local community.”