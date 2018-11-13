CNN sues Donald Trump amid row over reporter Jim Acosta

American broadcaster CNN is suing the Trump administration, demanding the return of correspondent Jim Acosta’s press credentials to cover the White House.

The US administration revoked Mr Acosta’s access last week following President Donald Trump’s controversial post-election news conference, where Mr Acosta refused to give up a microphone when the president said he did not want to hear anything more from him.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Washington DC district court.

CNN claims the revocation of Mr Acosta’s press pass violates the constitutional rights to freedom on the press and due process. The network is asking for an immediate restraining order to return Mr Acosta to the White House.