Lord Provost of Glasgow resigns after expenses row

Glasgow’s Lord Provost is expected to stand down today amid ongoing criticism after she charged £8,000 worth of clothing to the public purse.

It is understood Eva Bolander agreed to quit at a two-hour meeting of the local authority’s ruling SNP group yesterday.

She told the meeting she made an error of judgement in claiming the items, including 23 pairs of shoes, although the spending was within the rules.

Ms Bolander has faced calls for her resignation after details of the expenses emerged earlier this month.

She has apologised and committed to repay some of the money, allocated by the Scottish Government as part of a civic allowance.

The Daily Record initially reported how Ms Bolander spent £1,150 on shoes, including a single order for two pairs from company Sole Bliss, which cost £308.