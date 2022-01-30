Liz Truss promises tougher sanctions on Russia aimed at oligarchs 'close to Kremlin'

The Foreign Secretary announced “improved legislation” was on the way to “target more Russian interests that are of direct relevance to the Kremlin”.

Appearing on Sky News’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme, Ms Truss also admitted it was “highly likely” Russia was planning to invade Ukraine.

She said: “We are offering to deploy extra troops into Estonia.

The Foreign Secretary Secretary Liz Truss promised tougher sanctions against Russia.

“We are providing more air support across the Black Sea and we’re supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine to make sure that they are in the best possible position should Vladimir Putin try to stage an incursion.

“What I’ll be announcing later this week is improved legislation on sanctions so we can target more Russian interests that are of direct relevance to the Kremlin, because we absolutely need to stop this happening. That is our number one priority.

“Of course, we’ll use diplomacy. I’m travelling to Ukraine this week. I’ll be travelling to Moscow next week.

“However, the number one thing that will stop Vladimir Putin taking action is if he understands the costs of that action. This could result in a quagmire and he should be well aware of that.”

Ms Truss also claimed a situation in which British soldiers fight alongside Ukrainians against Russia is “very unlikely”.

Ms Truss was asked on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme if she could rule out a scenario with British soldiers “on the ground”.

She said: “That’s very unlikely … and the Defence Secretary has been clear about that.”

Pressed on whether there is any scenario in which “British soldiers are fighting with Ukrainians” against Russian troops, she said: “That is very unlikely.

“This is about making sure that the Ukrainian forces have all the support we can give them, whether it’s intelligence support, whether it’s cyber support, whether it’s defensive weapons, which we have been supplying into Ukraine.”

It came as Ms Truss also insisted Boris Johnson is “absolutely” the best person to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.