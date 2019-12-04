Liberal Dem who stood against Ian Blackford at last election is now backing the SNP

The Liberal Democrat candidate who stood against Ian Blackford in Ross, Skye and Lochaber at the last election has backed the SNP in the 12 December polls.

Jean Davis, who stood for the Lib Dems in the constituency at the 2017 election, has announced she will now support the SNP as “the best option to stop Brexit” and because “we need to have a further debate and referendum on independence, especially if we do end up leaving the EU.”

Ms Davis also said Ian Blackford had “a strong connection to the constituency”.

Mr Blackford said: “At this crucial election, only a vote for the SNP can beat the Tories, escape Brexit, and put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands - not Boris Johnson’s

“I am delighted former Lib Dem candidate Jean Davis is backing the SNP at this election - joining thousands of former Labour, Lib Dem and Green voters supporting the SNP on 12 December as the main challenger to the Tories, the strongest party of Remain, and the only party offering people in Scotland a choice over our future.”