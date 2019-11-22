Letters: Labour and Tories are afraid of giving Scots second chance to vote on independence

Scotsman reader James Cassidy outlines why he believes that both Labour and the Conservatives are running scared from the possibility of Scots being given a second chance to vote on independence.

In 2014, Scotland was told by the Better Together campaign that if we voted Yes to independence our place in the EU would be at risk, and this was enough to sway many people to vote No.

In 2016, England and Wales voted to leave the EU, while Scotland and Northern ­Ireland voted to remain. This was Scotland’s second ­positive endorsement of the EU in two years.

Many Scots feel rightly aggrieved that they were hoodwinked into voting No, and after five years have clearly seen the error of their ways. The myth that Scotland would be locked out of the EU has now been proven to be false, with even Spain now admitting it would not block Scotland’s entry.

The election which takes place on 12 December should finally lay several other myths to rest. For the last two years the LibDems have been touting the fantasy that Scotland can remain in the UK and the UK can remain in the EU. By 13 December that won’t be an option and the main plank of their apparent recovery will have been broken in two.

The Labour Party have also been touting their own ­fantasy (and have been doing so since before 2014) that another Labour government is just around the corner. Ed Miliband failed to deliver it, and Jeremy Corbyn on his best day failed too, against Theresa May, who fought one of the worst campaigns the UK has ever seen. Since then he and Labour have fallen in the polls and he’s now up against Boris Johnson, who is, quite bizarrely, the candidate least fit to hold office, yet most ­likely to take it.

We are possibly looking at the last days of the Labour Party in its current form and the cementing in place of the Tories for years to come. ­England’s voters remain shockingly ignorant of Scottish matters, with a significant number saying that getting rid of Scotland is a worthwhile price to pay to deliver Brexit, and they will decide our fate based on their desire to isolate themselves from Europe.

In doing so they will elect Boris Johnson, who will say no to a new referendum, which will appeal to many so-called Scots, but they are now in the minority. It’s not for him to say no. I’d remind him of the words of the late Canon Kenyon Wright: “Well, we say yes, and we are the people.”

The British nationalist parties now know that when another referendum comes along their armoury is almost empty and they truly fear us being given the chance to choose our future because we are so much better informed than we were five years ago.

The choice will be simple: independent Scotland within Europe, or a marginalised Scotland within a failing and isolated UK. Is it any wonder they are now running scared?

James Cassidy, Mavisbank Street, Airdrie