Letter: Why Ireland should not be held up as example for Scottish independence

Ireland is often mentioned as an example for Scottish ­independence.

Pre-EU, the Irish punt supposedly had parity with the pound sterling. I found that shopkeepers, restaurants, hotels etc, were actually keener to accept the latter. Poverty seemed to me to be rife and Dublin was far cheaper than my then domicile of Glasgow.

Post-EU the Irish economy took a quantum leap forward. Dublin to me seemed even more expensive than London.

Ireland suffered far more than the UK from the 2008 crash. Five years ago it was still struggling to recover – a bonus for me, this time on holiday rather than business, but it was heartrending to see businesses struggling to keep afloat. How on earth facilities like golf clubs managed to pay staff at the low prices they were forced to charge just to get a little business beats me.

Since most Irish trade is either with or via the UK it would appear that Ireland could be the worst hit of all involved countries by Brexit (one bonus for us could be the relocation of the main Guinness production to London as it was in the past!).

An independent Scotland would be in a similar ­position – a hard border with ­England would in effect also be a hard border with the EU. This may not be a deterrent to Braveheart separatists but the majority of us with our feet firmly on the ground will be more aware of, and ­concerned by, the potentially ruinous financial consequences, including the likelihood of business transfers south of the Border.

Dr A McCormick

Dumfries