'Let Old Britain die', Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price tells SNP

The new leader of Plaid Cymru has called on voters to ‘let the old Britain die’ in the wake of Brexit.

Adam Price, who was elected to lead the Welsh nationalist party two weeks ago, told the SNP conference in Glasgow that the three Plaid Cymru MPs would also support a second EU referendum on the terms of the UK’s Brexit deal.

But he claimed Brexit had exposed inequalities and faultlines in British society that meant the UK was “already broken”, presenting the SNP and Plaid with the ideal opportunity to push for independence.

“The hour is now late,” Mr Price said of negotiations in Brussels. “We’re on the Titanic’s deck. The iceberg’s looming.”

“The British Government’s strategy it would appear is to ask the Iceberg to move. Those in

first class have taken to the lifeboats.

“David Cameron’s on a beach somewhere and has left the rest of us locked in the third-class cabins. We have got to break that deadlock.”

The Welsh Assembly Member said: “As Brexit has laid bare in excruciating detail, that Britain’s already broken; its democracy dysfunctional, its economy unbalanced, its society unequal.

“The old Britain is dying. Let it die.

“Our project is not to break up but remake this island as a home for three free nations, not

the palace and the property of one.

“History is in our hands. Our future is in front of us.”

Despite ousting Leanne Wood, a close ally of Nicola Sturgeon, to claim the Plaid Cymru leadership, Mr Price was joined on stage by the First Minister following his speech and given a warm welcome by SNP delegates.

In one of his first acts as leader, Mr Price - a former MP who worked with SNP parliamentarians to try and impeach Tony Blair over the Iraq War - hired the former SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson to conduct an internal review of Plaid.

The Welsh nationalist leader assured SNP delegates: “we’re only borrowing him”, adding: “Angus I know will have vital work to do in the next independence referendum when it comes, as come it surely must.”