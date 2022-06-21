Legislation to create National Care Service in Scotland published

SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said it will be the “most ambitious reform of public services since the creation of the NHS”.

Documents suggest the move will cost up to £527 million in 2026/27 alone.

Mr Yousaf said: “People have told us they want a National Care Service, accountable to Scottish ministers, with services designed and delivered locally.

Ministers argue a National Care Service will end the ‘postcode lottery’ of care

"That’s exactly what we are going to deliver.

“The design of the NCS will have human rights embedded throughout, and the actual shape and detail of how the NCS works will be designed with those who have direct experience of accessing and providing social care.

“We are going to end the postcode lottery of care in Scotland.

"Through the National Care Service we’re going to ensure everyone has access to consistently high-quality care and support so they can live a full life.

"This is our ambitious goal and while it will not be easy to achieve it is vital that we do.”

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said: “One of the key benefits of a National Care Service will be to ensure our social care and social work workforce are valued, and that unpaid carers get the recognition they deserve.

“When this Bill passes we will be able to have the new National Care Service established by the end of this parliament.

"In the interim we will continue to take steps to improve outcomes for people accessing care - working with key partners, including local government, and investing in the people who deliver community health and social care and support.”

The legislation will make Scottish ministers accountable for adult social care in Scotland.