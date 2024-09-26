A Scottish couple who say they will have to resort to staying in bed to keep warm this winter have taken out legal action

An elderly Scottish couple has taken legal action against both the UK and Scottish governments after having their winter fuel payments withdrawn.

Peter and Florence Fanning, aged 73 and 72, will no longer receive their £300 allowance this winter after both governments decided to cut the payments for all but those in receipt of pension credit.

The pair pay around £1,700 a year for gas and electricity in their Coatbridge home, and say they will be forced to stay in their bed to keep warm over the colder months.

Govan Law Centre on Thursday raised a judicial review in the Court of Session on behalf of Mr and Mrs Fanning against UK work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall and Scottish ministers in Holyrood.

The firm has applied for legal aid to help cover the case, saying it believed the governments did not comply with the Equality Act 2010when making this cut.

Mr Fanning, who suffers from anaemia and asthma, said he was worried about his finances after having to dip into his savings to cover his heating bills last winter.

He said: “Florence doesn't have a pension, just the state pension. I had to spend my savings on keeping the heating on.

“My anaemia means my blood doesn’t circulate properly, so if I am cold and I try to stand up, the blood doesn’t reach my head right. There’s a knock on effect to this.

“The best thing for me if I can’t keep my house warm is to get my bed socks on, get a hot water bottle, and go to bed. If the governments think that is the ideal situation for a pensioner, then I’m sorry - I disbelieve you.”

Mr Fanning said the NHS would also be left in “real danger” this winter as the fuel payment cut could lead to more pensioners ending up in hospital with illnesses such as pneumonia, flu and coronavirus.

Rachel Moon, a partner at the Govan Law Centre, said: “We believe there’s good grounds to challenge the decisions taken by the UK and Scottish governments. The Equality Act 2010 makes clear there are steps to be undertaken when forming any policy and the risk and impact must be assessed.

“They failed to carry out an equality impact assessment and failed to carry out a consultation - quite simply, they should have considered this rigorously and it appears they did not do so.”

Mr Fanning said: “We are angry that pensioners should be the first recourse for cutbacks. We are outraged that the health of many people will be jeopardised by the unexpected withdrawal of this money and a further 10 per cent rise in energy bills this winter.

“We are well aware of how tough things are for many households who have to count every single penny. The fact these decisions are being made by politicians who will never have to worry about turning on their own heating makes matters even worse.”

After the general election, Chancellor Rachel Reeves made the announcement that winter fuel payments would be means tested in a bid to plug a £22 billion black hole in public finances.

For the first time ever this benefit is being devolved to Holyrood, and at the time Scottish ministers said they wanted to keep the payment universal.

However, they said due to £160 million being cut from the funding they would receive from the UK government for this payment, it would also be means tested north of the Border.

This now means only those on pension credit and other eligible benefits will receive the winter fuel payment this year.

There has been a massive backlash within the Labour Party. Labour members voted at the party conference in Liverpool on Wednesday against the decision to cut the benefit in an embarrassing result for Sir Keir Starmer.

This vote is non-binding and will therefore not change the government’s policy, but puts pressure on Labour ministers.

Former first minister Alex Salmond says he is supporting the couple in their legal action, adding this should have been done by the Scottish Government.

The Alba Party leader said: “Every single one of us in Scotland should be grateful to Peter and Florence for having the guts and gumption to take forward this case.”

He added there are some within the SNP who agree with him that the Scottish Government should have been the ones to take action.

Mr Salmond said: “The Scottish Government, instead of meekly accepting this, should have challenged it and stood up for pensioners as opposed to meekly towing the line that was coming from Westminster.

“Win or lose, this is a battle well worth having, because it is about justice, holding governments to account, and what is right and proper.”

He also suggested the reason the Labour government did not carry out an impact assessment on the cut is because the last study done on this indicated it would lead to 4,000 excess deaths.

Mr Salmond also said it costs around 40 per cent more to heat a home in Scotland compared to in London, meaning there will be a “more substantial” impact on Scottish pensioners.

Current First Minister John Swinney was asked about this legal action, and told journalists his government’s cut was “necessary and appropriate” given the legal obligation to balance the books.

Meanwhile Conservative MSP Jeremy Balfour had tried to amend the Social Security Bill, which is currently going through the Scottish Parliament, to create a winter heating assistance benefit for disabled pensioners.

This would be similar to what is already in place for disabled children.

However the amendment was voted down as the SNP MSPs on the committee voted against it, and the Labour MSPs abstained.

Mr Balfour said: “Labour have once again shown they are simply not willing to support vulnerable pensioners.

“By abstaining on plans to deliver a winter heating assistance benefit, their MSPs on this committee have compounded the shocking decision to cut winter fuel payments for 900,000 Scottish pensioners.