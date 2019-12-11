Lawyer Aamer Anwar to name politicians 'twisting law' against ec Catalan minister Clara Ponsati

A former Catalan government minister charged with sedition is to appear on a voluntary basis at an extradition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow morning.

Professor Clara Ponsati, 62, is charged with the archaic offence of sedition which does not exist in Scots law.

However, the Scottish prosecutors acting on behalf of Spain consider Prof Ponsati’s conduct would constitute the offence of treason under the law of Scotland.

Tomorrow her legal team, led by human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar will name some of the Spanish politicians they intend to cite to court.

Mr Anwar accuses them of twisting the law to “persecute those whose only crime was peacefully protesting and demanding independence.”

Mr Anwar said: "Spain has violated the most basic of legal rights taken for granted in true democracies and we will cite witnesses held in high esteem, both jurists and human rights bodies to expose the lack of impartiality at the heart of the trial of the Catalan political prisoners."

Prof Ponsati is wanted in Spain for her role in the Catalan independence movement.

Her single charge of sedition concerns the organising of a referendum relating to Catalonia’s October 2017 independence referendum when she was minister for education.

She fled to Scotland and works at St Andrews University.

In November Prof Ponsati handed herself in to police, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, was granted bail and allowed to keep her passport.

Her full hearing is in spring 2020.