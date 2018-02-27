Landmark ‘right to be forgotten’ case against Google starts

Have your say

A businessman who wants Google to stop linking his name to internet media reports about a past crime has begun a historic High Court fight.

The man was convicted of “conspiracy to account falsely” in the late 1990s and his case was reported in the media, a judge has been told.

He said the conviction was legally “spent” and he said he has a “right to be forgotten”.

Google bosses dispute his claims.

They said the information was “materially accurate” and there were “strong public interest” reasons for “maintaining access” to the publications.

Mr Justice Warby began analysing evidence at a High Court trial in London on Tuesday.

The hearing is expected to last several days.

Lawyers said it was the first time such a “right to be forgotten” claim had been tried in England.

The judge has barred journalists from identifying the man in reports of the case.