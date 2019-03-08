Labour unveil plans to introduce new Higher in film-making at Scottish schools

Plans to introduce a new Higher in film-making for school pupils across Scotland will be unveiled by Labour today.

The party said it will give the industry in Scotland a boost as it continues to lag behind rivals such as Northern Ireland despite significant growth in recent years.

Labour culture spokeswoman Claire Baker will detail plans for a new SCQF level 4, level 5 and Higher qualification for film-making in Scotland’s schools in a speech to the party’s conference in Dundee.

“Scotland’s film-making sector is growing as the country’s reputation as a place to make world-­leading drama and movies widens,” Ms Baker will say.

“With plans for a major film studio continuing to gather pace, we need to ensure the full potential of our young people is unlocked. Currently the small number of people gaining film-making qualifications outside of the classroom have to sit Northern Irish qualifications. That cannot be left to continue.”

No such qualification currently exists for Scottish schools. Bodies including Screen Education Edinburgh currently put youngsters through a Northern Irish school-level qualification to equip them to pursue a career in the industry.