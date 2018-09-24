Labour set to back public vote on Brexit

Labour is set to back a referendum on the terms of the UK's exit from the EU, after the party thrashed out the wording of a motion on Brexit that will be voted on by members.

The motion commits the party to supporting a public vote if Labour cannot force a general election, saying the party should consider "all options remaining on the table" to prevent a no deal Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn has said he will be "bound" by the decision of party members in a vote on Tuesday.

Leading trade unionists and Labour's shadow Brexit Secretary agreed the wording of the motion based on submissions from scores of constituency parties during a four-hour meeting that broke up just before midnight on Sunday.

The key paragraph in the document states: “If we cannot get a general election Labour must support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote.

“If the government is confident in negotiating a deal that working people, our economy and communities will benefit from, they should not be afraid to put that deal to the public.”

An early draft proposing “a public vote on the terms of Brexit” was rejected in favour of a broader framing of a new referendum, leaving open the possibility of an option to stay in the EU being on the ballot paper.

However, the motion does not specify which question Labour would seek to ask the public in any such vote. On Sunday, Unite general secretary Len McCluskey spoke out against any attempt to keep the UK in the EU.