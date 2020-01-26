Labour's Emily Thornberry blasts: 'I hate SNP' at leadership hustings

The Labour leadership candidate was speaking at the Open Labour Winter Conference and Leadership Hustings.

The shadow foreign secretary said she "hated the SNP" and described that party as"Tories wrapped up in nationalist clothing". Her answer was in response to a question at the Open Labour Winter Conference and Leadership Hustings at Nottingham Trent University campus, which asked "do you agreed that the SNP's record in government is bad and this attitude amongst members is both wrong and damaging to Labour's chances in Scotland?"

Thornberry replied saying: "I hate the SNP. I hate the SNP. I think they're Tories wrapped up in nationalist clothing.

"I think they pretend to be on the left and they're not on the left."

The audience laughed and appauled her answer.

Ms Thornberry was the first MP to officially declare as a candidate to replace Mr Corbyn as leader of Labour.

