Labour’s election candidate is Lenzie man Callum McNally

Labour’s election candidate for East Dunbartonshire has promised, if elected next week, to dedicate himself to delivering a programme of “real, positive change” for local people.

Callum McNally grew up in Bishopbriggs and now lives in Lenzie and was elected to the Scottish Youth Parliament when he was a 16-year-old Lenzie Academy pupil.

The 23-year-old who stood in East Dunbartonshire in the 2017 General Election, said he was honoured to be standing to represent his home constituency once again.

He said: “Growing up here in East Dunbartonshire I’ve seen the difference a Labour government can make, from improvements to housing and education to investing in healthcare and reducing poverty.

“If elected on December 12, I will always endeavour to be your voice in Parliament.”

His pledges include: “to campaign to remain in and reform both the UK and the EU; to vote to scrap Universal Credit and replace it with a system that works; to campaign for a Green industrial Revolution to tackle climate change, to ben Zero Hour contracts and put an end to precarious work and to campaign to bring rail and bus services into public ownership.”