Labour’s Danielle Rowley hopes for re-election in Midlothian

Midlothian Labour took to the streets of Dalkeith last Saturday to launch Danielle Rowley’s re-election campaign.

Ms Rowley, who has been the MP for Midlothian since the snap General Election of 2017, joined activists for a street stall in Jarnac Court, followed by a coffee morning in Dalkeith Welfare Hall and knocking doors in Woodburn to discuss local issues and the upcoming election.

She said: “It has truly been the honour of my life to have served as the Member of Parliament for Midlothian – the place I was born, raised and have lived my whole life.

“My office and I have dealt with over 4000 cases and campaigns since my election. I have campaigned for fairer funding for Midlothian, against bank and post office closures on our high street and highlighted the lack of access to GP practices across Midlothian.

“There is so much at stake at this election. This is our chance to get rid of Boris Johnson and get a government for the many, not the few.

“I am asking the people of Midlothian to put their trust in me once again to stand up for Midlothian in Westminster and across our county by voting Labour.”