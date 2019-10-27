Labour MSP demands Ruth Davidson to reveal advice on new £50,000 a year job

A Labour MSP has demanded Ruth Davidson publish the guidance she received from the Scottish Parliament before she accepted a £50,000 a year post with a lobbying firm, while remaining at Holyrood.

Neil Findlay, who has introduced a Member’s Bill that seeks to ban MSPs from having second jobs, said the former Scottish Conservative leader should reveal the information she was given, which she believes allows her to accept the controversial post with Tulchan Communications while still representing her Edinburgh Central constituency.

The former Scottish Conservative leader announced last week that she has taken a lucrative role with lobbyists. Picture: John Devlin

Ms Davidson confirmed last week that she will take up the 24-days-a-year job but will also continue collecting her £63,000 MSP salary, and said she sought and gained clearance from the parliamentary authorities.

Yesterday Mr Findlay, said: “In the interest of openness and transparency she should publish all communications between her and the Parliamentary authorities who gave her advice. If it is true that Davidson was given the green light to take this job, then clearly the rules are not fit for purpose.

"That’s why I am introducing a bill to the Scottish Parliament that would restrict MSPs’ second jobs and lucrative outside earnings.”