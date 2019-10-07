Labour MP suspended from party over sexual harassment complaint

Labour MP Stephen Hepburn has been suspended from the party following a complaint of sexual harassment.

It is understood his case has been referred to the National Constitutional Committee and he has been suspended pending that process.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously, which are fully investigated and any appropriate disciplinary action taken in line with the party's rules and procedures.

"We are determined to challenge and overturn sexual harassment and misogyny within politics and across society as a whole. We cannot comment on individual complaints."