Labour MP says "no doubt" Scotland will become independent

Scotland will become independent and it is "unsustainable" for the UK Government to rule out a second referendum, a Labour MP and former cabinet minister has said.

Ben Bradshaw, who served as culture minister under Tony Blair, warned that the "political class in England" must recognise Scots's right to self-determination.

Scots Labour leader Richard Leonard is poised to raise the possibility of reversing the party's opposition on a second independence referendum when the Scottish national executive committee meets in Glasgow tomorrow to support the prospect of multi-option vote.

Mr Bradshaw, the Exeter MP told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel: “I have no doubt that Scotland will become independent.

“It is completely unsustainable that the government in London denies Scots the right to self-determination.

“The Scots expressed in the 2016 EU referendum and the two subsequent General Elections that they do not want to leave the EU.

“It is important to understand that the UK is based on the consent of all parts of the country.

“The political class in England – and this includes my own party – must very quickly recognise the Scots' right to self-determination.”