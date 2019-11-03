Labour MP Paul Sweeney says he was "groped" in Commons bar by Tory MP Ross Thomson

A Labour MP has claimed he was groped by a Scottish Tory rival in a bar in the House of Commons.

Paul Sweeney, the MP Glasgow North East, says he was "paralysed" with shock after the alleged assault by Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson in October last year.

But Mr Thomson has denied the allegations and claimed they are a politically-motivated "smear" timed to co-incide with the general election campaign.

The alleged incident took place in October 2018 after Sweeney had invited a group friends for a tour of the Commons and they were later having a drink in the Strangers Bar.

Sweeney told the mail n Sunday that Mr Thomson was "drunk to the point where he could not stand up."

He alleges that Mr Thomson grabbed him through his clothes. Sweeney told the 32-year-old Tory MP to stop touching him and asked him to leave.

"I felt paralysed. It was just such a shocking thing," Sweeney told the Mail on Sunday.

"I was in a cold sweat, it was mortifying."

The Parliamentary Standards Commission launched an investigation after similar claims were made against Mr Thomson in February.

Mr Thomson rejected the claims on Twitter today.

"This is the second time Mr Sweeney has gone to a national newspaper with allegations against me," he said.

"I categorically denied the same allegations when they were first made back in March, and I continue to (do) so.

"I believe every report of harassment deserves to be treated with the utmost seriousness, which is why I have complied fully with a parliamentary standards investigation.

"I think it is telling that Mr Sweeney has chosen this moment, just days out from the beginning of a general election campaign, to abandon the confidential investigation process and take his smear campaign to the Mail on Sunday.

"Mr Sweeney is weaponising an extremely serious issue and showing contempt for the people and processes that have been put in place to help deal with genuine bullying and harassment claims."