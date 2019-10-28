Labour MP Keith Vaz facing suspension and recall from Commons after standards investigation

Labour MP Keith Vaz is facing suspension from the Commons for six months after he was found to have "expressed willingness" to purchase cocaine for others.

Recommending suspension, the Commons Standards Committee said the finding represented a "very serious breach" of the House code of conduct for MPs.

It said that by failing to co-operate fully with the Commons inquiry process, Mr Vaz had shown "disrespect for the House's standards system" and caused "significant damage" to the reputation and integrity of the Commons as a whole.

MPs are set to vote on whether they will take up the recommended punishment.

The six-month suspension would almost certainly trigger a 'recall process' that could see Mr Vaz removed as MP for Leicester East, which he has represented for more than thirty years.

An investigation was launched after the Sunday Mirror newspaper published allegations that the former Minister had paid two prostitutes for sex and sought cocaine for the others to use.

Mr Vaz stood down from his long-term role as chairman of the powerful House of Commons home affairs select committee.