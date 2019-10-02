Labour fails in bid to end Abellio ScotRail contract early

A parliamentary bid to end the Abellio franchise of Scotland’s beleaguered rail service three years early failed last night amid bad-tempered exchanges between SNP and Scottish Labour politicians.

Despite support from the Scottish Greens and Liberal Democrats, the Labour motion to end the ScotRail contract in 2022 - in the belief that the train operator should be nationalised - was voted down by SNP and Conservative MSPs.

An attempt by the Scottish Government to win support for an overhaul of the railway franchise system to enable “full Scottish public sector control of the operation of the railway system” was also defeated.

The opposition debate in Holyrood saw transport minister Michael Matheson, and his Labour shadow Colin Smyth, trade verbal blows over differing public ownership ideas, with each accusing the other of relying on Tory votes to defeat each others’ proposals.

Mr Smyth said: “SNP MSPs have teamed up with the Tories to keep the failing Abellio ScotRail franchise in place. This is yet another kick in the teeth for rail passengers across the country.”

Mr Matheson said Labour should have supported the “possibility of creating a public sector railway in Scotland” and not attempt to create a UK railway body which “would take powers away from the Scottish Parliament”.

Abellio said it welcomed the decision of the Parliament not to support the Labour motion.