Kirkcaldy election candidates talk Kirkcaldy jobs

Kirkcaldy needs jobs to kick-start its economy - what will you do to make that happen?

Kathleen Leslie (Tory): Kirkcaldy is a growing town but unfortunately due to draconian parking charges, introduced by Labour, and a High Street that is pedestrianised there has been little to incentivise people in. Big retailers have left; towns need businesses but they need incentives. The transport links to the town from further afield are not as good as they could be. I would also be looking for a review of business rates for small and medium sized businesses, something that has been done elsewhere in the UK but not in Scotland.

Neale Hanvey (Independdent): Brexit has left the Scottish economy and businesses vulnerable to recession. The EU supports over 130,000 jobs across Scotland. Exiting Brexit could see Scotland make significant economic gains from international investment. My priority would be to match Scotland’s world leading climate change targets with world- leading investment in renewable technology design and manufacturing jobs.

Gill Cole-Hamilton (Lib Dems): Investment in education is my number one priority for kick-starting the Kirkcaldy economy. 140,000 college places have been lost under the SNP, many of these in Fife and with it the skills and training people need to find meaningful and rewarding jobs.

Lesley Laird (Labour): Our constituency is uniquely positioned to capitalise on Labour’s plans for a Green Industrial Revolution because we already boast a skilled but under-used workforce - just look at BiFab.

We’ve a precious opportunity to transform Fife’s economy into one low in carbon and rich in well-paid jobs and I’ll fight our corner to ensure many green jobs come here.

Mitch William (Brexit Party): I would encourage Primark to the High Street.

Scott Rutherford (Greens): A Scottish Green New Deal could create thousands of well paid, skilled and unionised jobs across Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

Fife’s communities once thrived under the expansion of industry and by investing in the Green economy we can lift standards of living again. In my constituency this includes BiFab who have a significant role to play in the manufacturing of renewable energy.

Click the links below to find out where the candidates stand on the issues facing the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Constituency.

