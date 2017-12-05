Kezia Dugdale to remain in Australia after I’m a Celebrity exit

Kezia Dugdale is to remain in Australia until next week, despite being voted out of the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here at the weekend.

And the former leader Labour had admitted that she will be facing criticism from her party colleagues when she returns to Holyrood after her controversial stint in the jungle. Ms Dugdale has faced criticism for neglecting her duties as an MSP to appear on the show. And despite pledging to use it as a platform to promote Labour policy, little political discourse with her fellow camp mates was broadcast.

The Lothians MSP became the second person to leave the hit ITV show after receiving the fewest votes, but will stay at a five-star hotel until the end of the current series.

Ms Dugdale told Lorraine Kelly that she had no regrets about her controversial appearance on the show, saying she wanted to show a different side to politicians. “I always knew it was going to be a big gamble for me politically,” Ms Dugdale said yesterday.

“I know that it’s controversial to see an elected politician, a current politician, do something like this but I wanted to show people that politicians come in all different shapes and sizes, that they are not all elderly white men of a certain generation, there are young people there that want to represent young people and show the best of our politics.”

She added: “I’m confident that I’ve done what I went into the jungle to do, to talk about politics as a force for good in the world, to show that women can be strong, that women can do a man’s jobs, so to speak, something that Amir (Khan) and I had a few run-ins here and there, and also have a laugh and let people see that politicians are human.

“I think that’s really important in the world that we live in right now.”

She added: “I know I’m going back to a good deal of criticism and I will take that face on, I’ve got to have a lot of conversations with people but I’m going back with my head held high.”

Pressed on whether she would return to Scotland now she had been evicted, Ms Dugdale said: “I’m due to be here for three weeks and two days, that’s what I said at the start. I’ll be back at work next week and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Ms Dugdale pledged to donate her MSPs salary to charity while on the show, along with a slice of her near six-figure fee for the appearance. But the decision to appear on the show has been criticised by Labour colleagues, including new leader Richard Leonard.