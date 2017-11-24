Kezia Dugdale’s I’m a Celeb opener ends in defeat

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has lost her first challenge on I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here, missing out on the chance to be named Jungle Prime Minister.

The MSP – whose later arrival in the reality show was teased at the end of Wednesday night’s episode along with fellow newcomer Iain Lee – got down and dirty in a nauseating Bushtucker trial as part of her induction as she made her debut on last night’s show.

Kezia Dugdale has made her first jungle appearance on TV programme I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

In the challenge, dubbed Downing Creek, Dugdale and radio DJ Lee were tasked with retrieving red stars buried deep within boxes filled with raw meat and fish guts, and a variety of creepy crawlies.

Each box had a pun name attached based on politicians, such as Sickola Sturgeon, Margaret Scratcher and Theresa Dismay, and the other celebrity campmates were able to watch their attempts from green tiered benches matching those in the House of Commons.

Flags were unfurled on each side of the benches depicting the candidates and the celebrities had to sit by the one they wanted to back to win. Without exception, they all sat on Dugdale’s side, pledging allegiance to her.

However, Dugdale struggled to find a star among a gruesome cocktail of slippery innards. Lee, however, stormed ahead against his competitor, finding stars at a much speedier pace.

After the first trial, contestant Georgia “Toff” Toffolo said: “Kez, we chose you over Iain because your Jungle election video was so strong, I think it’s the politics in you.”

In her Jungle election video, Dugdale said she would “strive to do my best to keep everybody well fed” and added: “I’m desperate to get in there and get stuck in.”

Dugdale said: “I now smell of fish guts so I’m excited to have a wash, sit by the fire and get to know people.” She later added: “I’ve slid all the way from potential PM to dunny duty pretty quick.”

Dugdale also had her first taste of rice and beans in Snake Rock.

She smelled the rice and beans, and said: “It smells alright, it smells of porridge.” After eating some, Dugdale added: “That is grim, it’s not offensive, but it’s not nice.”

Reaction on social media flooded in during the show.

@MrsTheresaMay tweeted: “Did people just vote for Kezia Dugdale? That must have been an unusual experience for her.” As she entered the jungle, Dugdale said her biggest worries involved insects, as she was well practised in the art of “dealing with rats and snakes”.

Dugdale’s appearance in the reality programme has divided viewers and politicians.

She had been denied permission by political bosses to take part in the show, but it was announced earlier this week that she would not face suspension from her party over her appearance.