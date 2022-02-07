Keir Starmer targeted by angry mob near parliament amid police escort

Police had to bundle Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer into a car after a mob shouting "traitor" ambushed him near the Houses of Parliament.

By Sam Blewett and Patrick Daly
Monday, 7th February 2022, 7:09 pm

Officers stepped in to protect the Opposition leader on Monday as the group, some protesting about Covid restrictions, followed him and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy from outside Scotland Yard.

There were angry clashes with police after Sir Keir was escorted into a police car on the Victoria Embankment shortly after 5pm.

Footage posted to social media showed Piers Corbyn, the Covid-19 conspiracy theorist brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, addressing the crowd before the incident and later leading chants of "resist, defy, do not comply".

Video showed Sir Keir, surrounded by police, being followed down the street while being targeted with shouts of "why aren't you opposing?" and "traitor".

"Why did you go after Julian Assange, why did you go after journalists?" one man shouted.

It was understood Sir Keir was not harmed during the incident.

After he was taken to safety, an officer was called a "pathetic little thug" during angry exchanges.

Protesters clashed with police as Mr Starmer was escorted away.

Protesters were seen displaying signs opposing mandatory vaccination and the use of restrictions to prevent Covid-19 deaths.

The mob targeted Sir Keir Starmer.
