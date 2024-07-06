Keir Starmer ‘restless for change’ as new Prime Minister heads to Scotland

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Claudia Greco/PA Wire

Sir Keir said he would need to take tough decisions early

Sir Keir Starmer will head to Scotland tomorrow as he insisted Labour’s general election victory had delivered a “clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom”.

The new Prime Minister told journalists in Downing Street: “I am restless for change and I think and hope that what you’ve already seen demonstrates that.”

He said tough decisions will need to be taken early and with “a raw honesty”.

Sir Keir will make his debut on the international stage as Britain’s premier when he flies to Washington DC for the Nato summit next week, which is expected to include discussions on support for Ukraine.

But before that he will travel to all four UK nations, starting with Scotland, during which time he will meet with First Minister John Swinney and “establish a way of working across the United Kingdom that will be different and better to the way of working that we’ve had in recent years and to recognise the contributions of all four nations”.

He told a press conference in Downing Street: “We clearly on Thursday got a mandate from all four nations. For the first time in 20 plus years we have a majority in England, in Scotland and in Wales and that is a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom and therefore I shall set off tomorrow to be in all four nations.”

He also told the press: “I reminded the entire Cabinet that we will be judged on actions not on words.”

Earlier, Sir Keir told ministers there was a “huge amount of work to do” as he chaired the first meeting of his new Cabinet on his first full day in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister told his top team it had been “the honour and the privilege of my life” to be invited by the King to form the Government after sweeping to a historic victory at the polls.

Sir Keir appointed his Cabinet on Friday, making only minor changes to the shadow cabinet that existed before the election. He confirmed Rachel Reeves as the UK’s first woman chancellor, Angela Rayner as his deputy and Housing Secretary and Pat McFadden as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

David Lammy was officially named Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper Home Secretary, John Healey Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting Health Secretary and Bridget Phillipson Education Secretary.

Shabana Mahmood and Ed Miliband will retain their briefs of justice and energy respectively, but former attorney general Emily Thornberry was replaced by barrister Richard Hermer KC.

Other ministerial appointments are expected be announced over the weekend.

It comes after Sir Keir promised “the work of change begins immediately” after leading Labour to landslide victory at the general election on Friday. Labour won 412 seats and the Tories 121, marking the worst result in the party’s history.

In Scotland, the SNP suffered a humiliating defeat, returning just nine MPs, compared to 48 in 2019.

In his first speech on Downing Street, Sir Keir pledged to usher in an era marked by “stability and moderation” as he told voters: “My Government will serve you” whether or not they backed his party.

After a low turnout at the polls, he spoke of the need to rebuild trust in the political system following 14 years of Tory rule marred by the Partygate scandal and the chaos of Conservative infighting.