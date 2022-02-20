Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if found to have broken his own Covid rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo by Matt Dunham - Pool / Getty Images

The Prime Minister was pressed over the issue multiple times while appearing on the BBC's Sunday morning show.

He insisted there is a "process underway" and he could not answer.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Johnson handed a legal questionnaire to police on Friday regarding claims that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.

The content of his questionnaire response has not been made public.

Metropolitan Police are investigating 12 events allegedly attended by government figures during lockdowns, including as many as six that the Prime Minister is reported to have attended.

Officers involved with Operation Hillman, which is examining whether Covid restrictions were broken in Downing Street and across Whitehall, sent formal questionnaires to approximately 50 people as they look into the details of alleged Covid rule-breaking.

BBC presenter Sophie Raworth repeatedly asked Mr Johnson if he would resign if the police found he broke his own Covid laws.

Mr Johnson said: "Any answer would be interpreted as a point of commentary about the process. I've got to leave it."

He later added: "You must forgive me, I can't comment about a process that's currently underway, and I won't."

The Prime Minister insisted "nothing would give me greater pleasure than to give you full and detailed answers", but added: "I genuinely can't because we've got a process underway.

"There is not a jot I can say until it's done."

Ms Raworth pointed out that there is no jury involved and his answers would not prejudice any trial, adding that he is "choosing not to" answer.

Asked if there were parties in his flat during lockdown, Mr Johnson said he "respectfully, humbly" could not answer.

Asked if he still stood by his previous comment that all guidance was followed by No 10, he said: "We have a process underway. I've got to respect that."

Speaking of the police investigation and criticism from his own party members, Mr Johnson said: “I am fortunate to live in a democracy.