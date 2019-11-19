Johnson and Corbyn clash over the union in first live TV election debate

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have clashed over their commitment to the Union in the first head-to-head TV debate of the general election.

The Labour leader was again accused by the Prime Minister of having “done a deal” with the SNP to secure power at the head of a minority administration by agreeing to grant indyref2 - a claim Mr Corbyn dismissed as “nonsense”.

In a sign of public frustration with both party leaders, the debate on ITV was repeatedly punctuated by laughter, particularly when Mr Johnson insisted that the truth “matters”, and when the Labour leader defending his policy of introducing a 32-hour work week.

Asked whether the Union was “worth sacrificing for Brexit”, Mr Corbyn said the Prime Minister’s proposed Brexit deal was “about creating a border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and creating a different customs arrangement for Northern Ireland with the rest of Ireland, having promised to the Democratic Unionist Party he would never do that.”

In response, the Prime Minister told the audience to “be in no doubt about it, in order to secure power and the keys to Number 10, [Labour] are going to do a deal, or probably already have done a deal with Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP to form Corbyn-Sturgeon coalition and the price of that deal... would be a second referendum on the union with Scotland."