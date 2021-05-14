John Swinney to make statement on school 'exams' as concerns mount

The education secretary, who last year survived a vote of no confidence over the Scottish Government’s handling of the exams, is to face an urgent question after mounting concern about stress on pupils who had been told exams were cancelled, but who now face weeks of daily assessments.

Newly-elected Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone has allowed a question from Scottish Conservative education spokesman Jamie Greene, asking the government to respond to “the reported growing and widespread concern over the 2021 Scottish Qualification Authority’s examination, assessment and awards process”.

Mr Greene said the “non-exam exams” had been described as another “unfolding debacle” by Mark Priestley, author of the review into the chaos of the 2020 Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) exam diet.

Scottish students staged protests in Edinburgh and Glasgow last year over the SQA's exam marking scheme.

He has accused SNP ministers and the SQA of burying their “heads in the sand and refusing to admit that pupils are sitting exams in all but name”.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have also called for a parliamentary statement. In a letter to Mr Swinney, the party’s education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart told of a pupil in her constituency who is facing the equivalent of an assessment a day for eight weeks.

Ms Wishart wrote: "The alternative arrangements imposed by the SQA for this year’s exams are clearly and indisputably causing harm to young people and their teachers.

"Few would have thought it possible to see a system do more damage than last year. But reports from constituents make it clear that there is every likelihood this year’s arrangements could be worse, in terms of equality, fairness and mental health.

"Pupils who were told exams were off are now finding lots of them crammed into a short period of time, at short notice.

"One reported that a pupil has 40 assessments in eight weeks, which averages at one a day for eight weeks.

"A constituent described this as ‘the worst outcome that could ever possibly have happened’.

"Teachers and pupils are exhausted. I’m told many are unable to sleep because of stress, and that anxiety is on the increase.”

She added: "To claim, as the First Minister has, that the SQA’s demand for evidence-based grading is the same as teacher judgement shows either a serious misunderstanding of your government’s policies on the ground, or shows an active desire to mislead the public about what is being asked of teachers and pupils.”

Ms Wishart also raised concerns about the workload the assessments were placing on teachers “for less than minimum wage because the extra payment is so small".

She said it was “unclear” why the SQA had removed itself from its normal responsibilities.

"These reports bring a troubling sense of déjà vu with them,” she wrote.

“Last year all warnings were ignored by yourself and the SQA until the damage had been done. I worry the same has happened again. The un-minuted meetings between yourself and the SQA do nothing to put those concerns to rest.”

Mr Swinney will respond to the urgent question later on Friday.

