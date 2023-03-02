John Swinney has announced he will stand down as Deputy First Minister later this month.

Mr Swinney said he will leave the Scottish Government after nearly 16 years once a new First Minister is appointed following the SNP’s leadership election.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon made the shock announcement that she would resign last month. Mr Swinney was seen as one of her closest political allies.

He is the longest serving Deputy First Minister on record, having held the post for almost nine years, and also served as education secretary and finance secretary.

Ms Sturgeon paid tribute to his “support, wisdom and, above all, friendship”. The departure of the pair marks the end of an era for the modern SNP.

In a letter to the First Minister, Mr Swinney said: “When I joined the Scottish National Party at the age of 15 in 1979, our political prospects were poor and I could scarcely have imagined that over so many years I would have the opportunity to serve Scotland in government in the way I have.

“In all that I have undertaken in government, I have tried to listen carefully to different views and be open to the ideas and thoughts of people in Scotland. I have sought always to transform the life chances of everyone who lives here. I have acted to make Scotland a fairer, more prosperous and more confident country that I believe would be assured with Independence.”

He said he was indebted to Ms Sturgeon for her “leadership, constancy, friendship and loyalty”, adding: “I will continue to faithfully represent my constituents in Perthshire North and look forward to sitting with you on the back benches of the Scottish Parliament to continue our contribution to Scotland’s cause.”

Replying, Ms Sturgeon said she felt “a real sense of sadness” when Mr Swinney told her of his decision. She highlighted his achievements and hailed his “friendship and wise counsel” during the pandemic.

She said: “Over almost 16 years in government, more than eight years as Deputy First Minister – indeed, the longest serving Deputy First Minister so far – you have made countless contributions to the good of our people and our country. In short, I could not have wished for a better partner in government than you, and there is no doubt that our Scottish Government would have achieved much less had you not been in it.

“Please accept my thanks for your support, wisdom and, above all, friendship as together with ministers past and present, we sought to make Scotland a better place. As I said when I announced my own departure from office, serving as First Minister has been the privilege of my life - having done so with you by my side as Deputy First Minister has been an honour.

“As for the future, I know you will continue to serve Scotland well and that you will be, as you always have been, a source of good advice and wise counsel to our party, government and movement. I look forward to this new phase - for both of us - as we move to the backbenches and make way for the new generation who will now lead Scotland forward.”

Mr Swinney’s decision to leave the Scottish Government comes as three candidates – Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan – are running to replace Ms Sturgeon as SNP leader and First Minister. SNP members will choose their new leader in a ballot later this month, with voting closing on March 27.

Mr Yousaf said it had been “an absolute honour to serve in Cabinet alongside John Swinney”, hailing the Deputy First Minister as a “true giant of the SNP and the independence movement”.

He said: “Our party and our Government owe much of our success to John’s hard work, from securing the council tax freeze in the early days of Government, to expanding childcare as education secretary, finding the funds to help households through the cost of living crisis and enabling me to deliver fair pay for our NHS in recent weeks.”

Meanwhile, Ms Forbes spoke of her “respect and admiration” for Mr Swinney, who took responsibility for public finances for her while she was on maternity leave.