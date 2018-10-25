John Swinney orders independent review of P1 tests

An independent review will be carried out into controversial Primary 1 tests in Scotland's schools, education secretary John Swinney has announced.

But he came under fire from political opponents for "defying" the will of the Scottish Parliament which recently voted for the assessments to be axed.

Mr Swinney told MSPs today the review he ordered may find the tests should go after claims that some children have been left traumatised while teaching unions branded them a waste of time.

The cabinet Secretary said in a Holyrood statement that he faced "competing considerations" with most councils have previously carried out some form of assessments in Primary One.

"I have therefore decided to commission an independent review of the approach to P1 assessment within the context of the national improvement framework," he said.

"The objective of the review will be to reconsider the evidence as the Parliamentary motion asked me to do.

"I've asked her majesty's Chief Inspector of Education to provide me with advice on who should carry out this independent review."

It means that the tests will continue during this (2018/19) school year.

The review will look at a number of issues surrounding the assessment including the effect on children and how useful the findings of the tests have been.

It will also look at whether the tests should continue or "whether they be substantially modified or whether they should be stopped."

Mr Swinney added: "The outcome of the review could be a recommendation to stop the assessments.

"The review will be led by evidence and what is best for pupils."

But the move prompted an angry reaction from opposition parties after they united to out-vote the minority SNP Government at Holyrood and backed a motion calling for the tests to be axed earlier this year.

Labour education spokesman Iain Gray said: "This whole statement was a justification for refusing to respect the motion and defying this Parliament.

"The cabinet secretary demands that we focus on education needs - that's exactly what we did in reaching the conclusion that we did a month ago.

"Parliament listened to teachers, parents and the education arguments and voted accordingly."