John Swinney: I will leave 'no stone unturned' to protect Scotch whisky industry from Trump tariffs

First Minister John Swinney said tariffs would be damaging for economic activity

The First Minister said the tariffs would be damaging for economic activity in Scotland and around the world.

The Scotch Whisky Association has estimated the 10 per cent tariff imposed by the billionaire politician could result in between £200 million and £400m worth of export losses annually.

John Swinney | PA

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday, pointing out the US is Scotland’s largest export destination, and the largest overseas market for Scotch whisky.

“When US tariffs on Scotch were introduced six years ago, it cost the industry £600m in lost sales,” Mr Findlay said.

Mr Findlay said the tariffs followed an increase in alcohol duty imposed by the UK government six months ago.

Responding, Mr Swinney said: “There are, of course, very significant issues that affect the Scotch whisky industry. That’s why the Government has had extensive dialogue with the Scotch Whisky Association.

“It’s why I’ll be engaging with the Scotch Whisky Association when I’m in the United States over the course of the next few days as part of the marking of Tartan Week.

“And I can assure Mr Findlay that this Government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we take forward the concerns of the industry, working with the UK government and the industry, to protect the prospects of an industry that contributes very significantly to the economic wellbeing of Scotland.”

Earlier, he said the imposition of tariffs “is not good news”, adding: “It will be damaging for economic activity, not just in Scotland and the United Kingdom, but across the world, and there will also be negative implications for the population of the United States.”

The First Minister said the Scottish Government would continue to engage with the US.