John Bercow blocks vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Commons Speaker John Bercow has ruled out an attempt by the government to hold another ‘meaningful vote’ on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal this afternoon.

Mr Bercow said a vote on the agreement would be “repetitive and disorderly” because a motion to approve the deal was put before MPs on Saturday.

The Speaker told MPs that it was “clear that the motions are in substance” even though a vote didn’t take place on Saturday after the government lost a vote on an amendment from Sir Oliver Letwin, which withholds approval for the Brexit deal until the Withdrawal Agreement Implementation Bill (WAIB) is passed.

The WAIB will be published later today, and is expected to be voted on at second reading tomorrow.

Downing Street has warned that if MPs attach amendments to the legislation seeking to keep the UK in the EU customs union and put the Brexit deal to a referendum, the government may be forced to withdraw the agreement altogether.

Mr Bercow said: "Today's motion is in substance the same as Saturday's motion, and the House has decided the matter.

"Today's circumstances are in substance the same as Saturday's circumstances.

"My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so."

Mr Bercow said the "same question convention" is "a necessary rule to ensure the sensible use of the House's time, and proper respect for the decisions that it takes".