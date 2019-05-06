Joanna Cherry given police escort after ‘death threat’

EDINBURGH South West MP Joanna Cherry has told how she had to have a police escort at her constituency surgery after receiving abusive and threatening messages on Twitter.

One tweet is understood to have included a cartoon with a gun and the words “Do it”.

Two police officers attended her surgery on Friday as a result of the perceived death threat.

Ms Cherry, the SNP’s justice and home affairs spokeswoman at Westminster, said the abuse followed an evidence session at the Joint Committee for Human Rights when she quizzed a Twitter executive on the platform’s policy on online abuse of women.

Her office said she received “a large number of unpleasant Tweets” but one, posted in reply to a tweet advertising her community surgery “could have been read as a direct threat or encouragement to others to go to the surgery”.

Advice was sought from the Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Unit and from Police Scotland, who interviewed constituency staff and provided uniformed cover at the surgery as a precaution.

Ms Cherry said: “In discharge of my duties as a member of the JCHR last week I questioned a representative of twitter about its policy towards online abuse of women and free speech and she accepted there were shortcomings.

“As a result I have received a barrage of offensive abusive tweets and emails some of which were very threatening.

“In response my office contacted Police Scotland who advised that I should have a police escort at my constituency surgery on Friday.

“This has been very unpleasant and upsetting for me and my staff. However I am determined not to be intimidated and to continue to discharge my duties as a constituency MP and in parliament.

“I am very grateful for the huge number of supportive letters, emails and tweets I have received from constituents, ordinary SNP members and indeed people from across the U.K. and abroad.”

An Amnesty International report into online abuse of women MPs in the run up to the 2017 general election found Ms Cherry was second only to Labour’s Diane Abbot for the volume of abuse she received.

Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered after being shot and stabbed several times in her constituency of Batley, West Yorkshire, in 2016. And in 2010 Labour MP Stephen Timms was stabbed during a constituency surgery in East Ham, London.

After her surgery on Friday, Ms Cherry tweeted: “Thanks to the Community Officers from @EdinPolSW @policescotland who sat outside my constituency surgery at Colinton today in response to a particularly nasty threat. It was really comforting to have them there #onlineabuse.”

