Joanna Cherry confirms she will stand in Edinburgh Central at next election

SNP MP for Edinburgh South West has "put her hat into the ring" to become a candidate in the SNP’s most winnable seat in the Capital.

Joanna Cherry tweeted today: "After consulting with Edinburgh Central SNP branch and Edinburgh South West activists I’ve decided to accede to their request to seek the SNP candidacy for the Edinburgh Central constituency in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.

"I’ll do so when nominations open in April."

Joanna Cherry, the party’s home affairs spokeswoman at Westminster, sent a strong signal she could bid to stand in Edinburgh Central at next year’s Holyrood elections just hours after former Westminster SNP leader Angus Robertson used his column in the Evening New to announce he would be seeking the nomination.

She also said branch members had been encouraging her to "put her hat into the ring."

She told the Evening News: "“Edinburgh Central is my home branch, I have been a member there since 2008, and there is a substantial overlap with my Edinburgh South West constituency.

“Several fellow branch members have approached me and encouraged me to put my hat into the ring.

“It is only right that I give these requests serious consideration and speak with my local branches in Central and South West.

“There will undoubtedly be a strong contest for the selection and that shows the breadth of talent in the party.”