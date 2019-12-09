Jo Swinson's voting record revealed as general election looms

Have your say

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has been asked many questions about her inconsistent voting record.

The MP for East Dunbartonshire is hoping to secure votes on the back of the party's pro-EU stance, and hopes to revoke Article 50.

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson

But opponents have queried the leader's commitment to her values since the 2010 Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition of which she was a part, which saw the party renege on its promise to scrap tuition fees and cut benefits for the unemployed and disabled.

Here's a glimpse into how the Liberal Democrat leader has voted on key issues since she was first elected in 2005.

Equality

Almost always voted for equal gay rights and the legalisation of same-sex marriage

Generally voted for laws to promote equality and human rights

Generally voted for smoking bans

Tax

Generally voted for raising the threshold at which people start to pay income tax

Almost always voted for increasing the rate of VAT

Almost always voted for higher taxes on alcoholic drinks and plane tickets

Consistently voted against increasing the tax rate applied to income over £150,000

Almost always voted against an annual tax on the value of expensive homes (popularly known as a mansion tax)

Climate change

Generally voted for measures to prevent climate change

Consistently voted for selling England’s state owned forests

Generally voted against financial incentives for low carbon emission electricity generation methods

Generally voted for culling badgers to tackle bovine tuberculosis

Generally voted against greater regulation of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to extract shale gas

Immigration

Consistently voted against a stricter asylum system

Almost always voted against allowing ministers to intervene in inquests

Consistently voted against introducing ID cards

Welfare

Consistently voted against raising welfare benefits, at least in line with prices

Almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits

Consistently voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disability

Education

Voted for raising England’s undergraduate tuition fee cap to £9,000 per year

Generally voted for greater autonomy for schools

Almost always voted for academy schools

Consistently voted for ending financial support for some 16-19 year olds in training and further education

Military

Generally voted for use of UK military forces in combat operations overseas

Consistently voted for investigations into the Iraq war

Voted for military action against Isis

Consistently voted against strengthening the Military Covenant

EU

Generally voted for more EU integration

Generally voted against a referendum on the UK's membership of the EU

Consistently voted for UK membership of the EU