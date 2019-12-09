Jo Swinson's voting record revealed as general election looms

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has been asked many questions about her inconsistent voting record.
The MP for East Dunbartonshire is hoping to secure votes on the back of the party's pro-EU stance, and hopes to revoke Article 50.
But opponents have queried the leader's commitment to her values since the 2010 Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition of which she was a part, which saw the party renege on its promise to scrap tuition fees and cut benefits for the unemployed and disabled.
Here's a glimpse into how the Liberal Democrat leader has voted on key issues since she was first elected in 2005.
Equality
Almost always voted for equal gay rights and the legalisation of same-sex marriage
Generally voted for laws to promote equality and human rights
Generally voted for smoking bans
Tax
Generally voted for raising the threshold at which people start to pay income tax
Almost always voted for increasing the rate of VAT
Almost always voted for higher taxes on alcoholic drinks and plane tickets
Consistently voted against increasing the tax rate applied to income over £150,000
Almost always voted against an annual tax on the value of expensive homes (popularly known as a mansion tax)
Climate change
Generally voted for measures to prevent climate change
Consistently voted for selling England’s state owned forests
Generally voted against financial incentives for low carbon emission electricity generation methods
Generally voted for culling badgers to tackle bovine tuberculosis
Generally voted against greater regulation of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to extract shale gas
Immigration
Consistently voted against a stricter asylum system
Almost always voted against allowing ministers to intervene in inquests
Consistently voted against introducing ID cards
Welfare
Consistently voted against raising welfare benefits, at least in line with prices
Almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits
Consistently voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disability
Education
Voted for raising England’s undergraduate tuition fee cap to £9,000 per year
Generally voted for greater autonomy for schools
Almost always voted for academy schools
Consistently voted for ending financial support for some 16-19 year olds in training and further education
Military
Generally voted for use of UK military forces in combat operations overseas
Consistently voted for investigations into the Iraq war
Voted for military action against Isis
Consistently voted against strengthening the Military Covenant
EU
Generally voted for more EU integration
Generally voted against a referendum on the UK's membership of the EU
Consistently voted for UK membership of the EU