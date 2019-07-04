Jo Swinson calls for ‘devolution revolution’ across the UK

Jo Swinson will today call for a “devolution revolution” across the UK to empower more people to make decisions to shape their communities.

The frontrunner to become the next leader of the Liberal Democrats will call for town councils and neighbourhood forums where communities want them.

The MP for East Dunbartonshire also wants England and Wales to follow Scotland’s lead by introducing single transferable voting (STV) at council elections.

Ahead of her speech at the Local Government Association Annual Conference and Exhibition, Swinson said: “We need a devolution revolution in our country so that decisions are taken by the people who know what is best for their local communities.

“Local authorities have faced three years of uncertainty since the vote to leave the European Union, with a Conservative Government that has utterly failed to address key issues such as knife crime, climate change, social care and homelessness.

“Both candidates for the Conservative leadership are intent to pile on yet more uncertainty on our councils with their game of brinkmanship on a no-deal Brexit.

“Our communities deserve better than this, and we must give councillors the certainty they need to foster healthy and happy lives for their residents”

Swinson will also challenge local authorities to use their unique position to create the shared space needed for people to come together and build bridges across divided communities.