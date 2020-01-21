Jess Phillips drops out of Labour leadership contest

Labour MP Jess Phillips, one of the party's fiercest critics of Jeremy Corbyn, has dropped out of the race to become the party's next leader.

The Birmingham Yardley MP had failed to win the support of any Labour-affiliated unions or constituency parties, making her progress to the next stage of the contest unlikely.

In a video message posted on twitter, Ms Phillips said: “The Labour Party will need to select a candidate who can unite all parts of our movement, the union movement, members and elected representatives.

“And I have to also be honest with myself, as I said I always would be throughout this campaign. At this time, that person is not me.”

She added: “I truly believe that unless we talk to the country on their terms, not just on ours, that we won’t be able to make the gains we need to win an election - and do what everyone in the Labour movement wants to do, and that is make people’s lives better.

“In order to win the country, we are going to have to find a candidate, in this race, who can do all of that, and then take that message out to the country.”

The candidates still in the race are shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, and backbench MP Lisa Nandy. Only Mr Starmer has guaranteed his progress through to the next round, with the help of affiliated unions.