Mr Hunt has increased the windfall tax on oil and gas giants from 25% to 35% and imposed a 45% levy on electricity generators to raise an estimated £14 billion next year.
The Chancellor said there would be a “shallower downturn” as a result of his measures but the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) believed the economy was “now in recession”.
He told MPs his three priorities were “stability, growth and public services”, as he delivered his autumn statement.
The OBR forecast the UK economy would shrink by 1.4% next year, Mr Hunt said.
“The OBR forecast the UK’s inflation rate to be 9.1% this year and 7.4% next year,” he said.
“They confirm that our actions today help inflation to fall sharply from the middle
The Chancellor said he would not cut “a penny” from Government capital budgets over the next two years, and would then maintain them at that level for the next three years to avoid limiting “our future”.
– The threshold at which the 45p top rate of income tax is paid will be reduced from £150,000 to £125,140, although different rates apply in Scotland.
– The income tax personal allowance, higher rate threshold, main national insurance thresholds and the inheritance tax thresholds will be frozen until April 2028, something which will result in more people paying more tax as a result of “fiscal drag” as wages increase.
– The windfall tax on oil and gas giants will increase from 25% to 35% and a 45% levy on electricity generators will help raise an estimated £14 billion next year.
– Tax-free allowance for capital gains will reduce in 2023-24 from £12,300 to £6,000 and again to £3,000 in 2024-25.
– Electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025, to make the motoring tax system “fairer”.
– Government spending will continue to increase in real terms every year for the next five years, but at a slower rate than previously planned.
– Stamp duty cuts announced in Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget will now be time-limited, ending on March 31 2025.
– The Government would protect the increases in departmental budgets already set out in cash terms for the next two years, meaning real-terms cuts due to inflation and pressure on public sector wages.
– The defence budget will keep meeting the Nato target of 2% of GDP but the overseas aid budget will not be returned to its goal of 0.7% of national income “until the fiscal system allows”.
– An extra £2.3 billion per year will be invested in schools in England over the next two years.
– The implementation of social care reforms will be delayed for two years.
– The NHS budget in England will increase by an extra £3.3 billion in each of the next two years.
The Chancellor said he would add an extra £6 billion of investment in energy efficiency from 2025 to help meet a new ambition of reducing energy consumption from buildings and industry by 15% by 2030.
Jeremy Hunt said he will increase the NHS budget by an extra £3.3 billion in each of the next two years.
Jeremy Hunt has said he would continue to maintain the defence budget at “at least 2% of GDP”.
The Chancellor told the Commons he and the Prime Minister “both recognise the need to increase defence spending”, adding: “But before we make that commitment it is necessary to revise and update the Integrated Review, written as it was before the Ukraine invasion.
“I have asked for that vital work to be completed ahead of the next Budget and today confirm we will continue to maintain the defence budget at least 2% of GDP to be consistent with our Nato commitment.”
On overseas aid, he said: “The OBR’s forecasts show a significant shock to public finances so it will not be possible to return to the 0.7% target until the fiscal situation allows.
“We remain fully committed to the target and the plans I have set out today assume that ODA spending will remain around 0.5% for the forecast period.”
Jeremy Hunt said Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride will review “issues holding back workforce participation”, which will conclude early in the new year.
On business taxes, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced: “While I have decided to freeze the Employers NICs threshold until April 2028, we will retain the Employment Allowance at its new, higher level of £5,000.
“40% of all businesses will still pay no NICs at all.
“The VAT registration threshold is already more than twice as high as the EU and OECD averages. I will maintain it at that level until March 2026.
“My right honourable friend the Prime Minister successfully negotiated a landmark international tax deal to make sure multinational corporations – including big tech companies – pay the right tax in the countries where they operate.
“I will implement these reforms, making sure the UK gets our fair share. Alongside further measures to tackle tax avoidance and evasion, this will raise an additional £2.8 billion by 2027-28.”
Jeremy Hunt said his decisions lead to a “substantial tax increase” but said he was not raising headline rates of taxation, adding tax as a percentage of GDP will increase by 1% over the next five years.
On personal taxes, Mr Hunt said he would reduce the threshold at which the 45p rate becomes payable from £150,000 to £125,140.
He said: “Those earning £150,000 or more will pay just over £1,200 more a year.”
Mr Hunt went on: “We are also taking difficult decisions on tax-free allowances. I am maintaining at current levels the income tax personal allowance, higher rate threshold, main national insurance thresholds and the inheritance tax thresholds for a further two years taking us to April 2028. Even after that, we will still have the most generous set of tax-free allowances of any G7 country.”
He said he would also reform allowances on unearned income, noting: “The dividend allowance will be cut from £2,000 to £1,000 next year and then to £500 from April 2024.
“The annual exempt amount for capital gains tax will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000 next year and then to £3,000 from April 2024. These changes still leave us with more generous allowances overall than countries like Germany, Ireland, France, and Canada.”