Jeremy Corbyn 'very sorry' over Labour's handling of anti-semitism storm

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is "very sorry" for "everything that has happened" regarding the way the Labour Party has dealt with allegations of anti-Semitism.

In an interview with ITV's This Morning, the Labour leader was repeatedly asked to apologise to the Jewish community for any anti-Semitism by party members.

He said: "Our party and me do not accept anti-Semitism in any form... obviously I'm very sorry for everything that has happened.

"But I want to make this very clear: I am dealing with it, I have dealt with it, other parties are also affected by anti-Semitism.

"Candidates have been withdrawn by the Liberal Democrats, and the Conservatives and by us because of it. We just do not accept it in any form whatsoever."

Mr Corbyn has apologised to the Jewish community before, but faced criticism for failing to do so in an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil last week.

The Labour leader also told ITV he would want to stay on even if the Conservatives win a majority in next week’s general election.

Asked whether he would remain as leader at the end of the next parliamentary term even if he fails to remove Boris Johnson from office, Mr Corbyn said: "I hope so, yes, because I feel I'm fit, I feel I'm quite young enough to do the job... and I'm very determined to carry out what we've got there."

Mr Corbyn was asked whether a Russian disinformation campaign was behind the leaking of a 451-page government report that Labour claimed was evidence of the Conservatives’ plan to open up the NHS to further privatisation in a US-UK trade deal.

Experts in Russian cyber warfare have raised concerns that the document, which was posted to the website Reddit before being distributed by Labour, may have been obtained through hacking, or doctored.

Mr Corbyn told the programme: "I held the dossier up because it had been released, and I've seen it, and at no stage until today when this new conspiracy theory arose has anyone challenged the correctness of that document, the veracity of that document."

Mr Corbyn added: "If the document is not accurate, then why is it, it's been out there all this time, no minister has claimed it's inaccurate.

"No Government has, and in reality the minutes are there of meetings which involved Liam Fox in the early stages and officials later on.

"And Donald Trump himself said everything is on the table, including our National Health Service."