Jeremy Corbyn to boycott state dinner for Donald Trump

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will boycott a state banquet for US President Donald Trump when he makes his long-awaited visit to the UK in June.

Mr Corbyn said it was wrong for Prime Minister Theresa May to “kowtow” to a president who used “racist and misogynistic rhetoric” by extending the honour of a state visit.

The Labour leader joins Liberal Democrat Sir Vince Cable in declining the invitation extended to all party leaders by Buckingham Palace.

Commons Speaker John Bercow, who has said he would oppose a move to invite Mr Trump to address parliament during the visit, is also understood to have declined the invitation.

Reports suggest the SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford is planning to boycott the event.

In a statement, Mr Corbyn said that he would be prepared to meet Mr Trump during his visit to discuss "all matters of interest".

But he added: "Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honour a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric.

"Maintaining an important relationship with the United States does not require the pomp and ceremony of a state visit.

"It is disappointing that the Prime Minister has again opted to kowtow to this US administration.”