Jeremy Corbyn: No-deal Brexit will leave UK 'at the mercy' of Donald Trump

Jeremy Corbyn has warned that a no-deal Brexit would leave the UK "at the mercy" of Donald Trump and a one-sided trade deal in favour of the US.

In a speech today in Salford, the Labour leader accused Boris Johnson of having "pally enthusiasm" for the Trump Administration, which has faced international criticism for instigating a trade war with China and the EU.

Mr Corbyn added that the public would "not allow a phoney populist cabal in Downing Street, in hock to the vested interest of the rich, to deny them their democratic voice."

Yesterday, the Prime Minister refused to confirm if his government would abide by, or ignore, legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit, as he prepares to meet Tory rebel MPs in a bid to stop them siding with the opposition.

Opponents of a no-deal Brexit look set to try to wrest control of the parliamentary agenda when the Commons returns from recess this week in a bid to push through legislation delaying Brexit beyond October 31.

Mr Corbyn said: "A no-deal Brexit is really a Trump-deal Brexit, leading to a one-sided United States trade deal that will put us at the mercy of Donald Trump and the biggest American corporations.

"The pally enthusiasm for our new Prime Minister only serves to underline that. In Boris Johnson, Trump has found a compliant British leader who dances to his tune.

"Unless we stop Johnson's government now, it is a headlong rush into the arms of Donald Trump. I am not prepared to stand by and allow our public services and protections to be handed over to US big business."

Mr Corbyn, on the need to stop a no-deal before a general election is called, said: "First we must come together to stop no-deal - this week could be our last chance.

"We are working with other parties to do everything necessary to pull our country back from the brink. Then we need a general election.

"When a government finds itself without a majority, the solution is not to undermine democracy - the solution is to let the people decide, and call a general election.

"A general election is the democratic way forward, to give the people the choice between two very different directions for our country."