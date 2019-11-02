Jeremy Corbyn hits back at Donald Trump over 'bad for your country' comments

Jeremy Corbyn has hit back at Donald Trump for saying the Labour leader would be bad for the country - calling the president's comments "odd".



The US president warned that Mr Corbyn would be "so bad" for the UK if he was elected during a radio appearance on Thursday.

The US president warned that Mr Corbyn would be "so bad" for the UK if he was elected. Pictures: AP and PA

He waded into British domestic affairs in a wide-ranging interview with Nigel Farage on LBC, hailing Boris Johnson as the "exact right guy" to be prime minister.

"Corbyn would be so bad for your country, he'd be so bad, he'd take you on such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places," Mr Trump said.

While campaigning in the south-west on Saturday, Mr Corbyn called the exchange odd, having previously referred to it as interference.

"It's rather odd than the US president decides to make these kind of comments," he told reporters.

READ MORE: General Election 2019: Scotland’s future ‘is on the line’, says Nicola Sturgeon

READ MORE: General Election 2019: UK Government accused of misusing taxpayers money on Facebook ads​

Mr Corbyn also took a swipe at the US president for pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, saying he "will meet any president" and put his views to them.

He said: "In the case of Donald Trump in particular, on the environment and sustainability, and invite him to reconsider his condemnations of the Paris climate change accord.

"And just recognise the danger to our planet of this kind of behaviour, where we just ignore all the evidence that there is serious climate change happening.

"Environmental destruction affects everybody, even he and I."

Concerns about relationship

When asked if he thought the comments by Mr Trump were appropriate, the Labour leader continued: "Well it's a very odd thing to do and I don't personally do personal, leave those matters to Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

"But I'm much more concerned about the relationship of the Tory party with the US government and the US on our public services.

"And the deals they've been apparently prepared to do with US pharmaceutical companies for our NHS.

"I want our NHS to be ours, publicly owned and publicly run. And that's exactly what will happen with a Labour government."

During the rally in Swindon, the Labour leader raised concerns about the Conservative Party's relationship with the US and how it could affect the NHS.

Mr Johnson has ruled out the NHS being part of negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal, a key allegation in Labour's campaign.

The US president also used his LBC interview to encourage Mr Farage and Mr Johnson to "get together".

He described them as "two brilliant people" who would make an "unstoppable force", in what appeared to be a call for them to form a pact.