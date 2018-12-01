Jeremy Corbyn cements alliance at Mexican President's inauguration

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has attended the inauguration of the new President of Mexico, a left-winger accused by his critics of being a populist in the mould of Donald Trump.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, often referred to by his initials AMLO, is being sworn in at a ceremony in Mexico City on Saturday.

His clashes with Mexico’s leading business interests have led to Mr Obrador being labelled a populist. He won a landslide victory in presidential elections and carried his party to majorities in both houses of parliament.

Mr Obrador campaigned on a promise to crack down on corruption, and has already made his mark with the cancellation of a new airport for the Mexican capital, and the creation of a new national guard force to fight the country’s powerful drug gangs.

Mr Corbyn will meet the new Mexican President and other government officials, the Labour Party said. As well as sharing their political outlook, the two men are friends and met previously in 2016 and 2017.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party said: “President Obrador faces huge challenges in his mission of transforming Mexico, but Jeremy hopes his election will offer Mexico's poor and powerless a real voice and a break with the failures and injustices of the past.

“At a time when the fake populists of the far right are gaining ground internationally - including in Latin America - President Obrador has shown that a progressive agenda for change can win power and take on the status quo.”

Mr Corbyn has been criticised for his strong support for the socialist leaders of Venezuela, the late Hugo Chavez and his successor Nicolas Maduro, who have been blamed for collapse of their country’s economy amid a climate of political oppression.